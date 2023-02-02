SPOKANE, Wash. - The 12th-ranked Gonzaga men's basketball team shook off recent woes and controlled a West Coast Conference showdown against Santa Clara wire-to-wire on Thursday, winning 88-70.
Santa Clara struck first on a Carlos Stewart three-pointer, but Gonzaga quickly took the lead on baskets by Anton Watson and Drew Timme and never looked back, racking up a 43-24 lead by halftime.
The Zags were led by a perfect 8-8 field goal shooting performance and 18 points by Watson. Overall, the Bulldogs hit nearly 60% of their field goals. Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton all scored double-digit points, and Timme more than doubled anyone else on both teams with 11 rebounds.
The win extends Gonzaga's win streak to three and sets up an even bigger WCC showdown against 14-th ranked Saint Mary's on Thursday. The winner of that game will have sole possession of first place in the conference.
With the win, the Zags are now 19-4 (8-1). Santa Clara fell to 18-8 (4-5).