SPOKANE, WA- Two Gonzaga University Students are self-quarantined in Beijing while the study abroad.
Gonzaga University said in a statement they are aware and closely monitoring the situation.
The University has been in contact with the parents of the students along with their programs.
Gonzaga also said in the statement the school has a number of students from China on campus, and are offering resources if they need to talk to someone.
Gonzaga does not have any faculty or staff traveling to China now or over the next few months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.