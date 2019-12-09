Gonzaga Basketball Ryan Woolridge

Gonzaga guard Ryan Woolridge turns the corner against CSU Bakersfield guard Justin Elder-Davis, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the McCarthey Athletic Center. (Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review)

 Dan Pelle / The Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga has climbed three spots in the latest AP College Basketball poll, now ranked a season-best sixth in the country ahead of two big matchups with other Top-25 teams.

The previously ninth-ranked Zags bounced back from their first loss of the season at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament with a home win over Texas Southern and then grinding out a road victory at then-No. 22 Washington on Sunday.

Gonzaga will play its second-straight game on the road, visiting No. 15 Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 14. North Carolina then makes the highly-anticipated trip to Spokane for a matchup with GU on Wednesday, Dec. 18. 

The Tarheels are ranked 17th in the latest AP poll, having lost three of their last four games.

Louisville remained No. 1 in the poll for the second-straight week.

