SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga has climbed three spots in the latest AP College Basketball poll, now ranked a season-best sixth in the country ahead of two big matchups with other Top-25 teams.
The previously ninth-ranked Zags bounced back from their first loss of the season at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament with a home win over Texas Southern and then grinding out a road victory at then-No. 22 Washington on Sunday.
Gonzaga will play its second-straight game on the road, visiting No. 15 Arizona on Saturday, Dec. 14. North Carolina then makes the highly-anticipated trip to Spokane for a matchup with GU on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
The Tarheels are ranked 17th in the latest AP poll, having lost three of their last four games.
Louisville remained No. 1 in the poll for the second-straight week.
