After sitting firm at No. 8 over the first few weeks of the college basketball season, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have slid down to the No. 9 spot in the Associated Press poll on the heels of their first loss of the season.
Gonzaga outlasted then-No. 11 Oregon in overtime during the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, but then fell to previously-unranked Michigan in the title game.
Michigan made a historic debut in the AP poll, skyrocketing to No. 4 on Monday. The Wolverines topped Gonzaga and then-No. 6 North Carolina during their tournament run. They received nine first-place votes and matched Kansas in 1989 for the biggest jump from being unranked in the history of the poll that dates to 1949.
North Carolina now sits seventh in the poll, while Oregon is No. 13.
An upset to No. 1 Duke last week allowed Louisville to take over the top spot in the poll.
Gonzaga is back in the Kennel this week, hosting Texas Southern on Wednesday, Dec. 4 in a game available on KHQ. GU will then hit the road to face Washington on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m.
