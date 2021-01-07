"Purses, cash, electronics- things like that," said Spokane Police officer Van Tassel, describing the multiple items stolen from Gonzaga off-campus housing the week between Christmas and New Year's.
Several burglaries took place in and around Gonzaga off-campus housing during that time. So far, the Spokane Police Department counts at least seven break-ins.
Police say every house hit was hit the exact same way.
"Entry methods were the same, where they force a door open. Most of these houses are broken into several different apartments because of different students living there so all of the interior doors were forced open in the same manner so that's how we started putting things together," added Van Tassel.
Mail stacking up, un-shoveled sidewalks, burglars look for homes that look unattended. Police say they make sure to plan ahead.
"If you are going to be gone for an extended period of time, always contact your mail provider and have packages stopped. Or at least contact one of your neighbors that you trust to come and pick mail up everyday, leave lights on if you have ability to turn timers on have lights rotate to make it look like someone is home."
Spokane police say they've recovered a lot of stolen items, and now they are just waiting for kids to return from their winter break to claim them.
"There are some items that we are pretty sure are stolen but because the students haven't returned yet we have not been able to match those items up, so we will be in contact with them once they return home to see what property belongs to who," Van Tassel said.
If you have any information on these burglaries you can call crime check at 509-456-2233.
