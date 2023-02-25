SPOKANE, Wash. - Despite a 24-point performance from Spokane native Logan Johnson, the Gonzaga Bulldogs outshined the Saint Mary's Gaels in a 77-68 battle.
The Zags never trailed behind the efforts of another Spokane born star, Anton Watson. His 17 points added to Drew Timme's 19 points for the Zags.
The Bulldogs took the driver's seat as the first half wound down, leading by as many as 19 points.
With the win, the Zags now grab a share of the WCC regular season title. The seeding for the WCC Tournament will be decided Sunday, Feb. 26 on who has the higher NET ranking of the Zags and Gaels. Going into Saturdays game, Saint Mary's was 7th in the NET, Gonzaga was 10th.
Gonzaga has the longest active streak of regular season conference championships in college basketball with 11 in a row.