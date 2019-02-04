SPOKANE, WA - President of Gonzaga University, Thayne McCulloh, has informed the Gonzaga University College Republicans that they are allowed to invite Ben Shapiro to speak on campus.
Following a review of an appeal, the decision comes after the GUCR agreed to an event location and protocol that will provide a "more appropriate level of safety and security" for the event, according to a statement from the university.
“I appreciate that the students worked through the University’s appeals process as set forth in the Events Policy to address issues regarding safety and campus security, as well as engaged in discussion about the focus of the event,” McCulloh said. “As a comprehensive, faith-based and mission-centered university, we are committed to facilitating exposure to a broad range of intellectual ideas and debate, even as we simultaneously strive to uphold the values reflected in our mission statement. This process is reflective of our efforts to do both.”