SPOKANE, Wash. - Beloved Gonzaga Prep cross country coach Joe Feryn has died after a three-year battle with cancer.
"His joy and passion for running was something I will always remember," Stephen Manfred, G-Prep boys track coach and girls cross country coach, told our partners with The Spokesman-Review.
It had been Feryn's reputation as a runner that initially took him to the doctor's office in 2016 after a tougher-than-usual Bloomsday race. He thought he had an iron deficiency, but he ended up being diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia, a blood and bone-marrow cancer.
But it didn't stop him from running. Nurses at Deaconess Medical Center told him 17 times around the oncology floor equaled a mile. During his fight with cancer, Feryn only missed one season, which had been leading up to a bone-marrow transplant in November 2016. After that, he worked treatments around his practice schedule.
But after two relapses, most recently around Christmas, Feryn lost his fight with cancer.
His family was there as he crossed the finial finish line on the evening of July 5.
"Spokane lost a great person," Manfred said.
Gonzaga Prep will hold a memorial service in the Scarpelli Gymnasium on July 27 at 10:00 am. Attendees are encouraged to walk a lap around the track in his honor after the service, followed by a reception in the Barbieri Student Center.