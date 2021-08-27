SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, Gonzaga University is preparing to welcome their second largest freshmen class ever.
The incoming class is 1,330 students strong, and just two students short from the largest freshmen class that was welcomed in 2015 that had 1,332 students.
According to Gonzaga, this year's incoming class also represent the school's most geographically, racially, and ethnically diverse class with students coming to Spokane from around the globe as well as from 44 states.
“Both the first-year and transfer student numbers are higher than we anticipated, largely due to an increase in out-of-state students,” said Erin Hays, director of undergraduate admission. “It is exciting to see the Zag spirit reach a little farther than in previous years!"
Gonzaga is contributing the influx of students to the virtual programs they offered last year which helped to reach students around the world as well as the national spotlight from the men's and women's basketball programs last March.
New student orientation starts Aug. 27 with the first day of classes set for Aug. 31. Covid precautions like masks and social distancing are in place as well as requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students and staff.