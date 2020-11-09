SPOKANE, WA - For the first time in program history, Gonzaga men’s basketball was ranked No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press poll, which was released Monday.
“It’s a great honor to be selected No. 1,” Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few said. “We understand that it is more a reflection of what our program has accomplished over the years and hope to play up to that standard as we start our season.”
Last season, Gonzaga spent four consecutive weeks at No. 1 in the AP poll, before finishing No. 2 with one first-place vote.
West Coast Conference foe BYU received four votes in the poll.
The Zags open the season with Kansas in Florida on Nov. 26.
The Bulldogs will entertain fans at the Kraziness in the Kennel Thursday. The annual event will be closed to fans, but will be televised on KHQ and ROOT Sports Northwest at 8 p.m.
2020-21 Associated Press Preseason Poll
1
Gonzaga (28)
0-0
1,541
2
2
Baylor (24)
0-0
1,540
5
3
Villanova (11)
0-0
1,501
10
4
Virginia (1)
0-0
1,364
16
5
Iowa
0-0
1,273
25
6
Kansas
0-0
1,221
1
7
Wisconsin
0-0
1,150
17
8
Illinois
0-0
1,105
21
9
Duke
0-0
1,073
11
10
Kentucky
0-0
1,038
8
11
Creighton
0-0
922
7
12
Tennessee
0-0
919
NR
13
Michigan State
0-0
820
9
14
Texas Tech
0-0
790
NR
15
West Virginia
0-0
651
24
16
North Carolina
0-0
465
NR
17
Houston
0-0
438
22
18
Arizona State
0-0
402
NR
19
Texas
0-0
380
NR
20
Oregon
0-0
375
13
21
Florida State
0-0
351
4
22
UCLA
0-0
336
NR
23
Ohio State
0-0
270
19
24
Rutgers
0-0
190
NR
25
Michigan
0-0
160
NR
