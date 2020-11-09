Gonzaga Basketball Joel Ayayi

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Joel Ayayi (11) drives to the basket and scores on a crossover pass from Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Woolridge (4) during the first half of a college basketball game on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

SPOKANE, WA - For the first time in program history, Gonzaga men’s basketball was ranked No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press poll, which was released Monday.

“It’s a great honor to be selected No. 1,” Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few said. “We understand that it is more a reflection of what our program has accomplished over the years and hope to play up to that standard as we start our season.”

 Last season, Gonzaga spent four consecutive weeks at No. 1 in the AP poll, before finishing No. 2 with one first-place vote.

West Coast Conference foe BYU received four votes in the poll.

The Zags open the season with Kansas in Florida on Nov. 26.

The Bulldogs will entertain fans at the Kraziness in the Kennel Thursday. The annual event will be closed to fans, but will be televised on KHQ and ROOT Sports Northwest at 8 p.m.

2020-21 Associated Press Preseason Poll

1

Gonzaga (28)

0-0

1,541

2

2

Baylor (24)

0-0

1,540

5

3

Villanova (11)

0-0

1,501

10

4

Virginia (1)

0-0

1,364

16

5

Iowa

0-0

1,273

25

6

Kansas

0-0

1,221

1

7

Wisconsin

0-0

1,150

17

8

Illinois

0-0

1,105

21

9

Duke

0-0

1,073

11

10

Kentucky

0-0

1,038

8

11

Creighton

0-0

922

7

12

Tennessee

0-0

919

NR

13

Michigan State

0-0

820

9

14

Texas Tech

0-0

790

NR

15

West Virginia

0-0

651

24

16

North Carolina

0-0

465

NR

17

Houston

0-0

438

22

18

Arizona State

0-0

402

NR

19

Texas

0-0

380

NR

20

Oregon

0-0

375

13

21

Florida State

0-0

351

4

22

UCLA

0-0

336

NR

23

Ohio State

0-0

270

19

24

Rutgers

0-0

190

NR

25

Michigan

0-0

160

NR

 

