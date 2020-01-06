SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga has remained the No. 1 team in the country for a third-straight week, despite a shaky opening to West Coast Conference play.
Gonzaga took the top spot in the Associated Press college basketball poll, followed by Duke & Kansas. A fellow mid-major, Butler, climbed to No. 6 for the program's highest ranking ever. GU picked up 54 first-place votes, while Duke got nine and Kansas received the remaining two.
Gonzaga is number one in the country for a third week in a row. Longest streak of any team at the top spot so far this season.— 𝚂𝚊𝚖 𝙰𝚍𝚊𝚖𝚜 𝚂𝚆𝚇 (@SamAdamsTV) January 6, 2020
After five different AP No. 1 teams lost in the opening six weeks, Gonzaga has now spent the most weeks at No. 1 in the country this season.
The Zags avoided becoming the sixth different AP No. 1 team to lose this season over the past weekend, rallying in a pair of closely-contested games to beat upset-minded Portland and Pepperdine teams.
No. 1 GU hits the road this week for matchups with San Diego (Thursday, Jan. 9 - 7 p.m.) and Loyola Marymount (Saturday, Jan. 11 - 1 p.m.). Both games will be televised on KHQ and Root Sports.
