Mark Few Kraziness in the Kennel 2019
Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga is entering the 2019-20 campaign ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press NCAA Men's Basketball preseason poll.

The Zags came in at the No. 8 spot in the polls released on Monday, coming in ahead of North Carolina (ninth) and Villanova (10th).

Michigan State came in at the No. 1 spot for the first time in program history, garnering 60 first-place votes. Kentucky, Kansas, Duke and Louisville rounded out the top 10.

Gonzaga recently defeated the now-top-ranked MSU Spartans in a closed scrimmage, 103-87 in Denver on Saturday.

West Coast Conference rival Saint Mary's was ranked No. 20 in the poll.

The No. 8 Bulldogs play Lewis-Clark State in an exhibition on Friday, Nov. 1. The game will air on KHQ at 6 p.m. GU opens the season hosting Alabama State on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

