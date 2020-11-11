Gonzaga University has released an update on how they're handling the recent racist and homophobic zoom-bombing attack on the Black Student Union.
According to a statement from the University, detectives with the Spokane Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit are working to find who is responsible. The University also says that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is "facilitating a preliminary review and investigation as well."
Gonzaga says that after the incident, students with the BSU requested the services of a therapist from the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) community. The University says it is "very close" to hiring an individual to their staff.
The Gonzaga administration says they are working with the Black Student Union on steps they would like the University to take, including a virtual town hall which is being planned where members of the GU community can discuss this issue and issues related to it.
The full statement from Gonzaga can be read here.
