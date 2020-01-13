SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga's reign at the No. 1 spot in the AP college basketball continues for the fourth-straight week, albeit by a slim margin.
Gonzaga narrowly ranked first over Baylor with 1,574 points in the poll to Baylor's 1,567. Baylor received more first-place votes than Gonzaga (31-30), but Gonzaga had a slight edge in overall points thanks to No. 3 Duke getting the remaining first-place votes.
Gonzaga breezed by two WCC opponents on the road this past week with a 94-50 win at San Diego Thursday and an 87-62 victory at Loyola Marymount Saturday.
Baylor jumped up to the No. 2 spot after boasting two impressive road wins against ranked opponents the past week over No. 22 Texas Tech and No. 3 Kansas. The Bears were ranked fourth in last week's poll.
Duke, Auburn and Butler round out the top five in the poll.
The Bulldogs have spent the past four weeks ranked No. 1, the most in the country for any team this season.
Gonzaga returns to the Kennell this week for home games vs. Santa Clara (8 p.m. Thursday - Jan. 16) and BYU (7 p.m. Saturday - Jan. 18). Both games will be broadcast on ESPN2. BYU received votes in the latest AP poll.
