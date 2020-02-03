Gonzaga remains the No. 2 team in the country, ranking behind No. 1 Baylor for the third-straight week in the AP Top-25 Poll.
The Zags became even more shorthanded during its latest West Coast Conference road trip, after Killian Tillie injured his ankle in Thursday's 87-72 win at Santa Clara.
Using mostly a six-man rotation Saturday at San Francisco, GU grinded out an 83-79 victory over the Dons as six players logged at least 30 minutes. The Zags improved to 9-0 in WCC play and increased their winning streak to 15.
Baylor earned a road win at Iowa State and topped TCU at home this past week, upping their current winning streak to 18 games. Kansas, San Diego State and Louisville rounded out the top 5 in the poll.
Baylor grabbed 49 first-place votes to Gonzaga's 15, while Kansas grabbed the remaining first-place vote.
No. 2 Gonzaga returns to the Kennel Thursday, Feb. 6, hosting Loyola Marymount at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
The Zags will then hit the road again for a big WCC matchup at Saint Mary's on Saturday, Feb. 8 , at 7 p.m. on either ESPN or ESPN2. The Gaels are tied for second in the WCC standings with BYU.
