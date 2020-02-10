Baylor continues to rank ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga in the AP college basketball poll, now matching the Zags' for the most weeks spent at the No. 1 spot this season.
The Bears received 48 of 64 first-place votes in the latest poll released Monday morning, while GU received 15. Kansas, San Diego State and Louisville rounded out the top 5.
Gonzaga improved to 11-0 in West Coast Conference play, defeating Loyola Marymount 85-67 in Spokane and routing Saint Mary's on the road in a key WCC matchup. The Zags' 90-60 win in Moraga was the Gael's most-lopsided home loss since 2001.
GU is 25-1 overall on the season and has won 17 games in a row.
Killian Tillie, who injured his ankle the previous week, returned to action for the Zags and scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the Saint Mary's win.
Baylor has won 20 games in a row and is 10-0 in Big-12 play. The Bears have now spent four straight weeks at No. 1 after the Zags coincidentally spent the prior four weeks ranked first.
Baylor, Gonzaga, San Diego State and Kansas were each projected to be No. 1 seeds when the first in-season NCAA bracket was revealed by the selection committee.
No. 2 GU will be off on Thursday prior to hitting the road to take on Pepperdine at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. The game will be on an ESPN network, either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.