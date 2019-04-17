SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga junior Brandon Clarke has announced that he will be submitting his name for the 2019 NBA Draft.
Under new NCAA rules, Clarke can sign with an NCAA-certified agent, receive feedback and still have the ability to return to school if he chooses.
According to a release from Gonzaga, Clarke has until May 29 to make a final decision about whether he wishes to remain in the draft or return for a redshirt senior session at Gonzaga.
He was name the West Coast Conference Defender and Newcomer of the Year. Clarke had the most blocks in the country with 117 and his 3.16 blocks per game ranked third.
"First, I would like to thank my family for their continued support of my basketball career," Clarke said in the release. "I would also like to thank Coach Few and the entire Gonzaga coaching staff for sharing their knowledge of the game. I transferred to GU to develop my game and learn as much as I could from the top coaching staff in the country. With their help, I am confident in the player I have become and I'm ready for the next step. My teammates, my brothers, I cannot thank them enough. These have been the best two years of my life. Lastly, I want to thank the best fans in the country, Zag Nation. I will always be proud to be a Zag!"