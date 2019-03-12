Gonzaga University's College Republicans has announced that Ben Shapiro will no longer be coming to speak at the university.
Today, Gonzaga's College Republicans President Olivia Johnston posted on Instagram about the event's cancellation.
"This event was something my team and I worked so hard for," Johnston wrote. "I am saddened to share this news. Giving up was never an option for us, but it is beyond our control. Thank you to the people who have supported the College Republicans through this process."
According to her post, the event was approved by the university, however one of the primary sponsors revoked their support.
Johnston says Young America's Foundation, an organization that works with conservative student groups to bring speakers to universities, "cited a variety of concerns about each venue," all of which Johnston says the College Republicans had previously resolved with the university.
Gonzaga's College Republicans have not said whether or not they will attempt to have Shapiro speak at the school in the future.