Gonzaga's Corey Kispert has been named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week after leading the Zags to two home victories.
Kispert, a junior forward from Edmonds, Wash., averaged 17.5 points on 50-percent shooting from the field in wins over Santa Clara and BYU. He made seven of his 12 three-point attempts.
Kispert had 19 points in the Zags' win over BYU, giving them a record 33rd-straight regular-season win over a conference opponent. Kispert becomes the third Bulldog to win Player of the Week honors, joining Ryan Woolridge (Dec. 31) and Filip Petrusev (Nov. 18).
Gonzaga is 6-0 in conference play and 20-1 overall on the year, riding a 12-game winning streak. The Zags were bumped to the No. 2 spot in this week's AP poll narrowly by Baylor.
