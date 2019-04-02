Gonzaga forwards Rui Hachimura and Brandon Clarke were each selected to the Associated Press All-America team on Tuesday.
Hachimura garnered second team All-America honors after leading the Zags with 20.1 points per game this season. He also averaged 6.6 rebounds and had a 60.9 field-goal percentage.
Clarke was named a third-team All American after a stellar first season with Gonzaga, averaging 16.5 points per game along with a team-leading 69.3 field-goal percentage and 3.1 blocks per game.
A pair of Duke freshmen were selected to the AP All-America first team in Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. Joining them on the first team were Tennesee's Grant Williams, Murray State's Ja Morant and Michigan State's Cassius Winston.
Hachimura and Clarke helped Gonzaga dominate the West Coast Conference awards this season, with Hachimura being named Player of the Year and Clarke earning both Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Hachimura is also a finalist for the Citizen Naismith Trophy along with Morant, Williams and Williamson.
Gonzaga's season ended Saturday with a heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech in the Elite Eight. Gonzaga came up just short of reaching its second-ever Final Four.