Gonzaga's Jill Townsend has been named the West Coast Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Year, and was joined by Jenn Wirth on the All-WCC first team list.
Senior guard Katie Campbell earned second-team honors, while Jessie Loera was an honorable mention selection.
Kayleigh Truong was named to the WCC all-freshman team.
Townsend helped lead No. 11/10 Gonzaga to the regular-season WCC title, setting program records along the way for conference wins and regular-season wins while earning its first top-10 national ranking ever.
Townsend leads Gonzaga with 13.3 points and 6 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.1 percent from the 3-point line, good for second in the WCC.
GU is 28-2 overall on the year and opens WCC tournament play on Monday, March, 9, after earning a bye into the semifinals.
