Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi drives up court during the first half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against UCLA, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

 Darron Cummings/Associated Press

On Friday, Gonzaga’s redshirt junior Joel Ayayi announced that he is entering the 2021 NBA draft. 

“After discussing with my family, I’ve decided to to pursue my dream of playing in the NBA.” 

Under Gonzaga’s program, Ayayi averaged 12.03 points and 6.88 rebounds per game. He also helped lead the Zags to the NCAA Tournament three times, where they advanced to the Elite Eight in 2019 and the National Championship in 2021. 

He is the first player on the 2020-2021 Gonzaga team to declare for the upcoming NBA draft. 