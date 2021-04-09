On Friday, Gonzaga’s redshirt junior Joel Ayayi announced that he is entering the 2021 NBA draft.
“After discussing with my family, I’ve decided to to pursue my dream of playing in the NBA.”
Thank you @joel_ayayi— Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) April 9, 2021
📰Press Release: https://t.co/SRKXdQ4Twa pic.twitter.com/nIt8pzySSe
Under Gonzaga’s program, Ayayi averaged 12.03 points and 6.88 rebounds per game. He also helped lead the Zags to the NCAA Tournament three times, where they advanced to the Elite Eight in 2019 and the National Championship in 2021.
He is the first player on the 2020-2021 Gonzaga team to declare for the upcoming NBA draft.