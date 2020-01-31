Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert paid tribute to fallen NBA Legend Kobe Bryant in the Zags' win at Santa Clara Thursday night.
Kispert originally wears No. 24 for the Bulldogs, the same jersey number Bryant wore for the second half of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
But after Bryant's shocking death on Sunday morning, Kispert opted not to don his normal jersey in honor of Kobe. Kispert wore No. 53 instead, an extra jersey with no name displayed the team keeps on hand during games.
Corey Kispert wearing No. 53 (GU's extra uniform) instead of his usual No. 24 tonight in honor of Kobe Bryant— Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) January 31, 2020
To honor Kobe Bryant tonight Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert decided to wear the teams spare (#53) no name jersey, instead of his normal #24. @ZagMBB @CBSSportsNet pic.twitter.com/2hTtjUXyTY— John Schriffen (@JohnSchriffen) January 31, 2020
Tributes like this have been pouring out for Bryant over the week, with several NBA players switching their jersey numbers from either No. 24 or No. 8, the first jersey number Bryant wore in LA.
Kispert finished with nine points, five assists, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals in the Zags' 87-72 win over the Broncos. No. 2 Gonzaga improved to 8-0 in West Coast Conference play while increasing its winning streak to 14 games.
What a sequence for 2️⃣— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 31, 2020
Block on one end➡️Offensive rebound putback pic.twitter.com/zDL68th3PO
Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Calabasas, Calif., along with:
- Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna
- Two of Gianna's 13-year-old teammates: Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester
- Alyssa's parents: Orange Coast College Baseball Coach John Altobelli and wife Keri Altobelli
- Payton's mother: Sarah Chester
- Pilot Ara Zobayan
- Basketball coach Christina Mauser
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.