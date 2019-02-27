Gonzaga's Mark Few has been named as one of 15 finalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.
Few has helped the Zags, currently ranked No. 1 in the nation, to a 27-2 record along with the program's seventh-consecutive WCC championship.
The Zags are currently on a nation-leading 18-game winning streak after completing a 17-0 season at home with a win over BYU. Gonzaga currently ranks first in NCAA NET ratings and second in Pomeroy College Basketball ratings.
Few won the Naismith award in 2017 when the Zags finished 37-2 and were the national runner-up.
The other finalists are Tennessee’s Rick Barnes, Texas Tech’s Chris Beard, Michigan’s John Beilein, Virginia’s Tony Bennett, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Louisville’s Chris Mack, Nevada’s Eric Musselman, Buffalo’s Nate Oats, Purdue’s Matt Painter, Houston’s Kelvin Sampson, North Carolina’s Roy Williams, Marquette’s Steve Wojciechowski and Wofford’s Mike Young.