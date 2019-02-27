Weather Alert

.TWO WEATHER SYSTEMS WILL BE IMPACTING THE INLAND NORTHWEST THROUGH THURSDAY. THE FIRST IS MOVING NORTHEAST THROUGH THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON. AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY EVENING. THE SECOND STORM ARRIVES TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY, AND IS LIKELY TO BRING HEAVIER SNOW THAN THE FIRST STORM. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND AN INCH EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 20 MPH WILL BRING AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, KELLOGG, PINEHURST, OSBURN, WALLACE, MULLAN, FOURTH OF JULY PASS, DOBSON PASS, LOOKOUT PASS, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY AND MAKE ROADS IMPASSABLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&