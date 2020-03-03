Gonzaga's Filip Petrusev has been named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year, headlining a strong showing from the No. 2 Bulldogs in the WCC awards announced on Monday.
Petrusev was joined by teammates Corey Kispert and Killian Tillie on the All-WCC first team. GU tied with BYU for a league-high three players on the first team.
Joel Ayayi and Ryan Woolridge were WCC honorable mention selections, while Drew Timme was named to the All-WCC freshman team.
Petrusev, a sophomore forward, is the first WCC underclassmen to earn Player of the Year honors since the 1980-81 season. He leads the Zags averaging 17.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Gonzaga, ranked No. 2 in the latest AP poll, will open WCC tournament play Monday, March 9, after receiving a bye into the semifinals.
