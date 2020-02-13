Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev was among 30 candidates named to the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy Men's Player of the Year midseason team.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club released a watchlist back in November of 50 players to watch for the Naismith Trophy, but cut that down to 30 Thursday. The list will be narrowed down to 10 in early March, four on March 17 and the winner will be announced on April 5.
Petrusev leads No. 2 Gonzaga averaging 17.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 57.6 percent from the field.
The sophomore from Belgrade, Serbia, has helped the Zags to a 25-1 overall record and 11-0 mark in West Coast Conference play. He has been named the WCC Player of the Week twice and garnered National Player of the Week honors earlier this month.
