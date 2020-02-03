Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev has been named both the March Madness National Player of the Week and the WCC Player of the Week.
Filip Petrusev stepped his game up for the Zags!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 3, 2020
The big man earned Player of the Week from @TheAndyKatz! 👏 pic.twitter.com/dDHBQ9OuPp
Petrusev totaled 54 points on 22-of-32 shooting and grabbed 20 rebounds as No. 2 Gonzaga picked up hard-fought road wins at Santa Clara and San Francisco.
The sophomore scored a career-high 31 points and corralled nine rebounds to go with three steals in the Zags' 87-72 win Thursday at Santa Clara.
He followed that up with 23 points and 11 rebounds, logging 30 minutes as the shorthanded Zags played without Killian Tillie and grinded out a 83-79 victory at San Francisco.
This is Petrusev's second WCC weekly honor of the season, the Zags's second in three weeks and third in six weeks. Corey Kispert picked up the honors on Jan. 20, while Ryan Woolridge did so on Dec. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.