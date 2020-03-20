Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev has been named a third team All-American by the Associated Press.
Petrusev led the No. 2 Bulldogs with 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 56.2 percent from the field.
Earlier this month, the sophomore became the first underclassmen to win the West Coast Conference Player of the Year award since the 1980-81 season.
With the NCAA Tournament canceled, Gonzaga ended the season ranked second in the AP poll behind No. 1 Kansas.
Petrusev has also been in the running for multiple national awards.
