Another Zag will be testing the NBA waters.
Gonzaga Freshman Center Filip Petrusev will declare for the NBA Draft, but intends to return to Gonzaga for his sophomore season, SWX's Sam Adams confirmed.
Petrusev becomes the fifth Gonzaga player to put his name into consideration for the NBA Draft, joining Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke, Zach Norvell Jr. and Killian Tillie. All players are eligible to return to GU.
Under new NCAA rules, college players can retain the services of an agent during the evaluation process but must end the relationship and withdraw from the draft by May 29. The NBA Draft will be held on June 20.
The 6-11 center from Serbia averaged 6.5 points per game and 55.4 percent shooting for the Zags this past season, appearing in 32 games.
