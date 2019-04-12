LOS ANGELES - Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura has been awarded the 2019 Julius Erving Award at the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show.
Upon winning and receiving the award, Hachimura shook hands with Julius Erving himself.
When asked how it felt, Hachimura replied: "His hands are really big."
Hachimura accepted the award Friday after being named among five finalists including Marial Shayok from Iowa State, Caleb Martin from Nevada, Admiral Schofield, Tennessee and De'Andre Hunter from Virginia.
Hachimura was named the 2019 West Coast Conference Player of the Year and the USBWA Distric IX Palyer of the Year. He averaged 19.7 points per game this season, shooting 59.1 percent from the field.