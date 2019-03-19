As Gonzaga is set to begin another run at a Final Four bid, Rui Hachimura was named to the final four for a national individual award Tuesday.
The Atlanta Tipoff club announced the four finalists for the Citizen Naismith Trophy recognizing the most outstanding men's college basketball player. Hachimura joins finalists Grant Williams (Tennessee), Ja Morant (Murray State) and Zion Williamson (Duke).
Hachimura adds the finalist honors to a number of accolades in what many assume will be his final season with the Zags, including a nod for WCC Player of the Year. Many are predicting Hachimura to be a lottery pick (top 14) in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Hachimura leads GU in scoring at 20.1 points per game while shooting over 60 percent from the field and grabbing 6.6 rebounds per game.
“The four finalists have displayed all the talent and dedication necessary to take home the Citizen Naismith Trophy, and if selected, they would join an elite group of college basketball players stretching back more than 50 years,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “We look forward to watching each of these players lead their teams in the tournament as they compete for both the championship and the Men’s Player of the Year honor.”
Fans can vote for the Naismith award beginning March 22, accounting for five percent of the vote.
Gonzaga has never had a player win the Naismith award, as Adam Morrison was a finalist back in 2006.
Hachimura and the Zags enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the West region, awaiting the winner of the play-in game for 16th-seeded Prairie View A&M and Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday.
