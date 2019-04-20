Gonzaga's Zach Norvell declaring for the NBA draft

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga's Zach Norvell has announced that he will be declaring for the 2019 NBA draft.
Norvell released the following message after the announcement:
"I would like to thank God for the opportunity to play this game for such an incredible program. I have grown so much from my first day at Gonzaga both on and off the court. I'd like to thank Coach Few and the entire coaching staff for the support with this decision. I would like to announce my intention to declare for the NBA draft. I am excited to have this chance to fulfill my dream. I would like to thank my family, teammates, coaching staff and Zag fans for the support."
Under newly adopted NCAA rules, college players can retain the services of an agent during the evaluation process. If they choose to return to school, they must end the relationship with the agent and they won't lose eligibility, according to Gonzaga.