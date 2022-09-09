From Gonzaga University:
SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga men’s basketball hosts Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 8 at 4 p.m., with doors opening one hour prior to the event.
Ticket will be required for entry; tickets available on Oct. 5
The annual event includes player and coaching staff introductions, along with contests on the court. The Blue-White scrimmage will conclude the action.
Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel will be the first look at the 2022-23 men's basketball team. While the event remains free to attend, Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel will be a ticketed event with attendees needing to claim a ticket for entry.
A limited number of tickets will be made available to the general public on Oct. 5. Details on how to claim tickets to Numerica Kraziness in Kennel will be posted on www.gozags.com at a later date.