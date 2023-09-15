SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University's Kinesiology and Sports Management department team up with a professional Italian basketball team to inspire students to learn about team management.
A new collaboration between GU and Pistoia Basket 2000 was initiated to enhance the teams managerial and operational systems through project-based consultation provided by students.
GU has one of the top leading sports management programs in the country. This new partnership is an opportunity for students to apply and exercise their knowledge specifically about basketball teams management.
“Sport management is a practitioner-based field, and this collaboration will allow Gonzaga students and faculty to work side by side with a top-level European basketball team on managerial and operational based projects,” says Ryan Turcott, associate professor of Kinesiology & Sport Management and MA Sports Administration program director.
Pistoia is located near Gonzaga’s Florence campus in Tuscany. Gonzaga students with internships at Pistoia Basket will be placed in roles where they gain firsthand experience, expand their capabilities and adapt to a different cultural context.
Students get the chance to work in hospitality, tourism, corporate sponsorships, merchandise development, social media, ticketing sales strategy, fan engagement and more!
“We see this as a cutting-edge partnership that has never been created in sport management higher education or Italian professional basketball. We want to continue to build on Gonzaga’s reputation for hosting international students, student-athletes and study abroad initiatives,” Turcott says.
Pistoia is known throughout Italy as a "basketball town." Students traveling from "Hooptown USA" should feel right at home in that community.