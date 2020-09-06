After the final year for the Spring Class of 2020 was cut short by COVID-19, Gonzaga University undergraduates officially graduated on Sunday.
Two former KHQ interns, Ashley Seto and Jacob Dizon, were among the students who officially graduated.
Gonzaga graduate Ashley Seto said she hoped things would be back to normal before graduation so they could have an in person commencement.
"After watching it this morning it really it felt nice to almost close that chapter," Seto said.
Gonzaga graduate Jacob Dizon said despite the ceremony being virtual it was authentic.
"All my family was tuning in as well on their computers and TVs so they were kind of texting me throughout the whole time saying congrats as well," Dizon said.
The ceremony was streamed live on YouTube at 9:00 a.m. and featured multiple speakers such as Jimmel Kimmel, Senator Maria Cantwell and U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.
Gonzaga is also giving the Spring Class of 2020 the opportunity to walk in-person in 2021.
