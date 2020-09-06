Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS 35 TO 50 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...NORTHERN IDAHO INTO COEUR D'ALENE AND THE SPOKANE AREA AND NORTHEAST MOUNTAINS. * WHEN...FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGE TO TREES AND LIMBS. TREES COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. LAKES WILL BECOME CHOPPY AND DANGEROUS TO BE ON. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. DIFFICULTY DRIVING HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ALONG EAST WEST ROADS IS EXPECTED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL COME WITH THE COLD FRONT DURING THE MORNING HOURS. STRONG GUSTY WINDS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE DAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&

...WINDY AND DRY ON MONDAY... .A STRONG COLD FRONT OUT OF CANADA WILL BRING WINDY CONDITIONS ACROSS EASTERN WASHINGTON ON MONDAY. NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS WILL START TO INCREASE LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. THERE WILL BE A BURST OF WIND IN THE MORNING ASSOCIATED WITH THE FRONT, AND THEN WINDY CONDITIONS WILL REMAIN THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN THE TEENS TO MID 20S. RAPID FIRE SPREAD WITH ANY NEW OR ONGOING FIRES IS EXPECTED. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR OKANOGAN VALLEY INTO THE WATERVILLE PLATEAU...COLUMBIA BASIN...CASCADE VALLEYS...SPOKANE AND PALOUSE AREAS... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE WEATHER ZONE 673 EAST WASHINGTON NORTHERN COLUMBIA BASIN (ZONE 673), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 674 EAST WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA (ZONE 674), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 676 EAST WASHINGTON SOUTH CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 676), FIRE WEATHER ZONE 677 EAST WASHINGTON CENTRAL CASCADE VALLEYS (ZONE 677) AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 684 EAST WASHINGTON OKANOGAN/METHOW VALLEYS (ZONE 684). * WINDS: NORTHEAST 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS 40 TO 50 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITIES: 12 TO 22 PERCENT. * IMPACTS: RAPID FIRE SPREAD OF ANY NEW OR ONGOING FIRES WILL BE POSSIBLE. HEED BURN BAN RESTRICTIONS. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&