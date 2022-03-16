SPOKANE, Wash. - Several Gonzaga students are taking an in-depth approach to understanding international relations.
They will be able to participate in simulations of NATO, the Foreign Affairs Council and G-20.
Around 20 leadership students and alumni are taking their studies to the next level this week by hopping on a plane and flying to Brussels.
"They've been there since say, Friday of last week," said Adrian Popa, Ph.d., an associate professor in organizational leadership at Gonzaga.
They are joining 40 international students at the Brussels European Forum to take part in a simulation of NATO, the Foreign Affairs Council and G-20, talking about real-life issues.
[They will] identify, certainly a set of global challenges we apply strategic thinking, kind of to analyze complex issues, you know, foreign policy, social contexts, and so much more," Popa said.
The forum lasts one week and could take up to 16 hours a day.
"Their intentionality to is to simulate a real-life experience that if you had an emergent issue, there's no kind of breaking and going," he said. "So they are exhausting, from eight o'clock in the morning until close to midnight."
There are several committees students can be involved in, but throughout it all they are in one role, like a country's head of state.
Other students act as a press media committee and hold press conferences.
"How are they advancing on on kind of specific issues, how are they kind of negotiating, as well as finding allies, as well as your kind of partisan nonpartisan issues," he said.
Topics discussed include transnational import, climate change and energy reliance, migration policies and border control, global trade, human trafficking, women's empowerment, economic recovery post-COVID-19, cyber resilience, counterterrorism, stabilizing conflict zones and NATO-Russia relations.
"The goal is, essentially that there are many agreements across all those themes and topics, by the end of the week, written essentially, in a large report that is then submitted to NATO in the upcoming months," Popa said.
They will complete a briefing at NATO on Friday, just days before President Joe Biden arrives to meet with NATO leaders about the Russia-Ukraine conflict.