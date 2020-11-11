After a zoom bombing over the weekend, members of the Gonzaga Black Student Union were targeted in what they're calling a hate crime.
The BSU students were holding their board meeting with other members when all of the sudden their zoom was interrupted by strangers, and that's where the meeting took a turn.
The interruption lasted nearly 90 seconds before the bombers were kicked out of the zoom. One student trying to talk to zoom bombers, Malcolm Duncan, says it got worse.
"Five or six others after that hopped in the zoom call, they were playing porn on their screens, black people falling down the stairs, I think I saw a gun on one of their screens, people were changing their names to my name and other board members names, it was all bad," PR representative for BSU said.
Stunned and shocked, members went straight to the Gonzaga administration demanding help and answers.
"We demand an investigation into the identity of these people, as well as resources for support after traumatic like this has happened, it's really just been the constant reminder that we are not going to let this go," Jazmine Newson, Activity Coordinator for BSU stated.
President of Gonzaga, Thayne McCulloh released in part, this statement today,
"We are a university in which faculty, staff, administrators, alumni and others continue to advocate for changes that will help students feel safe, secure and valued. We appreciate the concern so many have expressed, and your counsel and recommendations are valued. Our commitment to eliminating racism from our campus and community demands the participation of everyone."
The school is doing everything they can to find out who's behind the attack, but BSU members say they think it came from other students, making them uneasy.
"Being on campus, looking around, you just don't really know, insights a feeling of paranoia and stress," added Activity coordinator, Newson.
Black Student Union members say they want to thank the community for being so supportive after this traumatic event.
