SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga has once again taken over the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press College Basketball Poll.
The 13-1 Zags took down North Carolina and Eastern Washington at home over the past week, and took advantage of previously-top ranked Kansas’ loss to No. 18 Villanova.
Back on top.
📰Press Release:
A wild college basketball season thus far has seen five different AP No. 1 teams lose, including Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville - a trend the Zags are hoping to curb.
College basketball writers say it’s Gonzaga’s turn to take over the top spot in the poll, but acknowledged that No. 2 Ohio State has a shot at bolstering its resume and possibly leaping the Zags at some point over the next few weeks.
According to college basketball writer Will Maupin, Gonzaga will have spent the fifth-most weeks at No.1 in the AP poll over the past decade, trailing only Kentucky, Duke, Kansas and Villanova.
This is the fifth time in program history that the Zags have climbed to the No. 1 spot.
This decade Gonzaga has spent 12 weeks at No. 1 in the AP Poll.— Will Maupin (@willmaup) December 23, 2019
Regardless of what happens over the next two weeks Gonzaga will finish the decade with the fifth most weeks ranked No. 1.
Only Kentucky (33), Duke (30), Kansas (20) and Villanova (19) have spent more weeks there.
Gonzaga took down UNC without the Tar Heels' top scorer Cole Anthony on Wednesday in Spokane. The Zags add that Tar Heel win to a trio of victories over ranked Pac-12 teams, two of those on the road and the other on a neutral court, to a strong non-conference play resume.
“This is as good a run as we've been on," Head Coach Mark Few told the Associated Press after the win over EWU. "It's been an amazing three weeks: tough game, tough game, tough game. We need a break."
No. 1 Gonzaga will be idle over the next week as they wrap up non-conference play hosting Detroit-Mercy on Monday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. on KHQ. The Zags will open 2020 visiting Portland and hosting Pepperdine in the first week of West Coast Conference play.
