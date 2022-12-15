SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga University (GU) will factor in inflation into the price of tuition, room and board in 2023, according to a statement shared by the university.
Jamie Aitken, director of strategic communications for GU, shared an official statement that said the university is facing significant inflation impacts on a wide range of expenses, which will inform rate increase.
"Gonzaga University is consistently viewed as an excellent value among universities statewide and nationally and is committed to maintaining that position for the benefit of its students and families," the statement reads. "As with all businesses, including higher education institutions, Gonzaga is managing significant inflationary increases that impact a wide range of expense categories, including utilities, food costs, travel, compensation, student health and wellness, and insurance premiums."
Aitken went on to say GU will explain to students in the spring semester how those factors impact tuition and fees for the 2023-24 school year.