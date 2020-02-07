SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga Athletics is set to honor former player, Adam Morrison, later this month by hanging his jersey in the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Morrison helped take the Gonzaga men's basketball program to national prominence back in 2006 and led the Bulldogs to a 29-4 overall record and a No. 5 ranking in the final Associated Press Poll.
According to Gonzaga Athletics' website, Morrison will become the third player in program history to have his jersey displayed in McCarthey, joining John Stockton and Frank Burgess.
"Morrison's name was synonymous with college basketball in 2006," the Department wrote in a post. "He adorned the front of magazines and had the country talking about his mane, mustache and Gonzaga basketball."
Morrison finished his career as the third-leading scorer in Gonzaga history. He's also third in the career rankings for field goals made (659), fourth in free throws (398) and ninth in three-point field goals (127).
Morrison will be present for the ceremony, which will take place on Thursday, February 27, prior to Gonzaga's game against San Diego.
