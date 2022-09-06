SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga University alerted students to a sexual assault on campus that was reported Sept. 4.
Per the notice released to students by campus security, the student reported the assault early Sunday morning, and the student does know who the assailant was.
“Gonzaga University officials have been notified that a sexual assault was reported as having occurred in a campus residence hall shortly after midnight on September 4, 2022," Jaime Aitken, director of communications at Gonzaga University said in a statement. "Per requirements of the Clery Act, the campus community has been timely notified; Gonzaga will follow Title IX policy and procedure. We will withhold further comment to preserve the privacy of those involved. Gonzaga has zero tolerance for any form of sexual abuse or misconduct, and support resources are being made available to those impacted.”
The student who reported the incident has been connected with resources on campus.