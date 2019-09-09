SPOKANE, Wash. - Plans for a new $60 million dollar medical teaching facility in Downtown Spokane's University District were unveiled Monday.
The four-story, 80,000-square-foot facility, developed and constructed by McKinstry Co., will house state-of-the-art classrooms, anatomy labs, research and innovation centers, and offices and study areas.
The facility is part of a privately-funded, joint project between the University of Washington's Medical School and Gonzaga University that will house the university's Regional Health Partnership.
The partnership was formed between the two universities back in 2016 to help expand medical education and research in Spokane and prepare the next generation of medical professionals for the region.
The CEO of McKinstry, Dean Allen, said the Region Health Partnership building will create an innovative hub that expands Spokane's delivery of rural healthcare across the Inland Northwest and beyond.
Plans for the facility show it will be efficiently built to "demonstrate that important buildings in our community can also be gentle on the environment and serve as exemplars for others to follow," said Allen.
University of Washington Medical School's Foundations and MEDEX physician assistant students will share the facility with students from Gonzaga's Department of Human Physiology and School of Nursing and Human Physiology.
Construction on the facility will be complete in August 2022.