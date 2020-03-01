On Sunday, Gonzaga University Provost Deena J. González sent out an email to students addressing the return of study abroad students in Italy.
Provost Deena J. González wrote due to the quickly changing situation, students were sent recommended guidelines to follow after returning home from the World Health Organization.
- Individuals who have returned from an area where COVID-19 is believed to exist or is spreading should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days and take their temperature twice a day.
- If they develop even a mild cough or low-grade fever (i.e. a temperature of 99.1 F or more) they should stay at home and self-isolate. This means avoiding close contact (one meter/3 feet or nearer) with other people, including family members. They should also telephone their healthcare provider or the local public health department, giving them details of their recent travel and symptoms.
This comes after Gonzaga University suspended their study abroad program in Florence, Italy on February 26 due to the coronavirus.
Provost González also wrote, "students in Florence have immediately set about the task of changing travel plans and our colleagues in Florence, as well as here at the Spokane campus, have been working non-stop to support them in this difficult circumstance."
