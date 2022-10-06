SPOKANE, Wash. - Travis McAdam, a Montana-based activist, and Muslims for Community Action and Support (MCAS), received this year's Eva Lassman "Take Action Against Hate" Awards given by the Gonzaga University Center for the Study of Hate.
McAdam, the director of Combating White Nationalism and Defending Democracy for the Montana Human Rights Network in Helena, was nominated by Kenneth S. Stern, director of the Bard Center for the Study of Hate at Bard College.
Stern pointed to McAdam's work with the Montana Human Rights Network and its efforts against militia movements, his analysis of the Bundy network and his online education programs on reporting hate crimes.
"Travis McAdam has, for years, done some of the best and most important work combating hate in general and white supremacy in particular," Stern wrote. "Having known Eva Lassman and having considered her a friend, I know she would have liked to have known Travis, and would, like me, have appreciated the quality and reach of his anti-hate work."
In a letter supporting McAdam's nomination, Rachel Carroll Rivas of the Southern Poverty Law Center, wrote:
“Travis has educated communities on the interconnectedness between antisemitism and other forms of bigotry, helping communities to build solidarity. He has engaged, at the most foundational level, in efforts to build resilience and prevent the proliferation of hate.”
MCAS earned the organizational award for their work to combat Islamophobia and engage in community outreach, most recently by welcoming Afghan refugees to Spokane.
Gonzaga University professor Joan Braune nominated MCAS.
"I think it is important to honor MCAS's work, which is often quiet and not flashy, not getting a lot of press," Braune said in her nomination letter. "They do a lot more than most people know, and they have done it in the midst of a context of rising bigotry and danger. Their work has made all of us more safe, and especially the Muslim community in Spokane, who deserve all of our solidarity and allyship."
