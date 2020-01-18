Students and alumni come together on Gonzaga Day to support their school. The university says money donated by those alumni is helping build the university's future impact on the community.
Gonzaga's new Integrated Science and Engineering Facility is under construction. Faculty say the $56 million building will be a space for interdisciplinary collaboration, cutting-edge equipment and new ideas.
Students like junior mechanical engineering major Matthew Vereen said the new building will also help fight an age- old problem.
"I think that a lot of the majors right now, like biology majors they are kind of inclined to one area and that's Hughes," Vereen said. "A lot of engineering [students] are inclined to Herak, so I think that it's going to open up a lot of different opportunities."
The university said the building will do more than make students step outside their normal classrooms. Gonzaga estimates Washington State will see approximately 80,000 new jobs in STEM fields by 2030. Faculty said many of their students choose to stay in the state once they turn the tassel.
Interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Matt Bahr said STEM alumni tell them they wish they had a space to experiment and collaborate while still in school.
"They're working in industries, they're working at organizations or in new sub-fields that didn't exist when they started university," Bahr said.
Students who will call Gonzaga home for several more years are looking forward to the new resource. Freshman civil engineering major Brooke Baker said she's excited to see how having a space for creativity now will help her future later.
"Even beyond Gonzaga, in the real world with my career, that building's going to impact me in a lot of ways and make me want to do more and achieve more," Baker said.
Gonzaga University aims to have the building ready for use by the semester of fall 2021.
