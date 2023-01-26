SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga University School of Law will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report (USNWR) rankings.
The change is part of a broader movement of colleges and universities to forgo participation in the rankings due to concerns over how USNWR makes its decisions. GU's decision follows moves by the University of Washington and Seattle University law schools.
Dean Jacob Rooksby wrote about his thoughts on the matter in a statement on the school's website, as well as in an op-ed in the Seattle Times.
"The shortcomings of the USNWR rankings as currently constituted are many," wrote Rooksby on the school's website. "They reward law schools for investments that have little to do with improving educational outcomes, value arbitrary measures of 'quality,' utilize imprecise variables as markers for excellence and reinforce structural inequality in the legal profession."
Rooksby said Gonzaga's values are "key hallmarks" of their institution, He argued they do "far more" than teach for proficiency and minimum competencies, and that USNWR rankings fail to adequately assess or convey that to their readership.
"We endeavor to provide ethical instruction that will mold students into moral leaders attuned to concerns for social justice, while also supporting our students’ growth inside and outside the classroom and the development of the whole person," Rooksby wrote.
The school isn't done engaging in dialogue with USNWR. Rooksby said GU recognizes the value of objective data in assisting students in picking which law school is best for them and plans to work with USNWR to figure out how their institution can be presented to readers in a way that is "meaningful, transparent and fair."
"To what extent the USNWR methodology or emphases will change remains to be seen," Rooksby wrote. "Hopefully, these will evolve in a way consistent with Gonzaga’s commitment to academic excellence and the pursuit of our student-centered mission."