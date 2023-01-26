Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW FRIDAY FOLLOWED BY BLUSTERY NORTH WINDS AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on the Palouse. * WHERE...Genesee, Davenport, Moscow, Plummer, Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Oakesdale, Cheney, Fairfield, Post Falls, Potlatch, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Tekoa, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Worley, and Rosalia. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions during the morning commute especially on untreated roads and side streets. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&