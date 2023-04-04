Spokane, Wash. - Science majors at Gonzaga University are used to conducting experiments. What happens when the key elements of these experiments are fun and education with the variables being elementary school students.
Gonzaga University’s initiative Science in Action Program aims to spark an interest in elementary school students introducing them to the basics of science technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Fourth and fifth grade teacher at Adams Elementary School, Allison Campbell, says the initiative is about more than just fostering an interest in the sector.
“Anytime other community members come into our classroom it lets them know that it’s not just teachers that care about their education, it’s not just family members that care about their education, it’s the community that cares about their education,” Campbell said.
She added that these types of initiatives also inspire her students to reinvest in their community.
Fourth grade student, Isley Washington, says it’s the program's hands-on element that peaked her interest.
“I feel more empowered to do science and more engaged in science because you get to do some of the hands on stuff”
However, the bounds of this initiative go much further than the confines of Adams Elementary School. For Gonzaga student Ryson Cebriak who’s mother is an elementary school teacher, this initiative means a lot.
“We’re busy with a lot of school work but taking the time out of your day to come visit a classroom in the morning and just to see how much energy they bring it bring’s a lot to me really and it allows me to have a great day at Gonzaga.”