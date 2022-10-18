SPOKANE, Wash. - A Gonzaga University (GU) senior has died following what appears to be an accidental shooting during a social gathering Saturday morning, the school has announced.
24-year-old Colton Marcantel was studying business administration with a concentration in finance. According to GU, Marcantel was regularly on the Dean’s and President’s Lists and active in the Investment Club and intramural activities. His family told GU they're proud he was an organ and tissue donor.
"While the investigation is ongoing, preliminary witness statements indicate that this tragic incident was the result of an accident," a release from the university said on Oct. 18. "We wish to offer our deepest condolences to Colton’s family, friends, and loved ones."
A prayer service of remembrance for Marcantel is happening on Oct. 19 at noon in University Chapel.