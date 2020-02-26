Gonzaga University has suspended its study abroad program in Italy due to the continuing spread of the COVID-19. The news comes as Gonzaga University students studying in Italy are on spring break.
KHQ talked with Gonzaga student, Grace Camera, who is studying in Florence, Italy but is currently in Vienna, Austria traveling for spring break.
"It is putting everyone into a little bit of a hysteria especially for the parents back home," Camera said.
Camera said on Tuesday the university told students they were working on a plan in case the coronavirus continued to spread, which then led to the suspension of the program on Wednesday.
"It's been a little bit hectic. Everyone is trying to get things together especially buying last minute flights isn't easy and canceling every out trip we had planned," Camera said.
Camera said she is scheduled to fly back to Seattle on Friday and is not going to return to Florence. She said she will rely on the university to pack-up her belongings and ship them to Spokane.
