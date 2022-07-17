SPOKANE, Wash. - Last year's record breaking heat wave led to the deaths of over a dozen people in Spokane County.
In response, the Gonzaga University Center for Climate, Society, and the Environment wanted to find out ways to help the community better understand the dangers of extreme heat and how it impacts the Inland Northwest.
What came next was Spokane Beat the Heat, a project to map urban heat islands in Spokane and develop future strategies to mitigate future heat waves.
"In the 21st century in Spokane, no one should be dying of extreme heat," Dr. Brian Henning said.
Dr. Henning is the director of the Gonzaga Climate Center. He and his team received a grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to bring together a group of volunteers and researchers to conduct what they call "citizen science."
"People care about this," said Karli Honebein, the Gonzaga Climate Center's program coordinator. "This is an important issue. It's something you can feel tangibly, and know when it's really hot."
A total of 88 volunteers put a high tech temperature sensor on their car and drove one of seven routes around Spokane three times–one early in the morning, midday and in the evening–to get a snapshot of how heat is distributed across the region.
Each route was designed by Capa Strategies, another partner in the study. Organizers say they put together a list–with help from the public–of 70 or so "points of interest," including parks, schools and other landmarks. Capa Strategies took those points of interest and created the routes to cover as many different landmarks and neighborhoods of Spokane as possible.
"Differences in building materials and greenspaces affect how the heat is retained in the community.," Dr. Henning said. "So when you have lots of blacktop or dark roof surfaces, that heat is absorbed and stored like a big heat sink, and makes that area hotter."
"As we continue to pass 100 degrees, 105 degrees, a lot of the housing stock in this city–because it's old–doesn't have the infrastructure to withstand multiple days of over 100 degree heat," Honebein said.
The tens of thousands of data points collected will be turned into a detailed heat map in about six to eight weeks. Organizers say the goal is to make the map a publicly available resource for anyone to use.
"By learning about how heat is different in Spokane we'll be able to then direct urban tree plantings, cooling shelters and other responses, so that in the future when we have a heat wave people won't die," Dr. Henning said.
The next step in the study will be a community survey to learn more about people's lived experiences with extreme heat: seeing if they have air conditioning and if they can afford to run it, if they have access to cooling shelters and more.
"So then when we have the maps, and we have the community's experience, we can have a really solid base to start making plans," Honebein said.
The results of the Beat the Heat study will be published at gonzaga.edu/beattheheat.
For more information on the Gonzaga Center Climate, Society, and the Environment, click here. For more information on the Climate Center's Beat the Heat study, click here.